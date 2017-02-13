Lewistown man dies in one-vehicle crash
A Lewistown man was pronounced dead after a weekend crash in Decatur Township, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown. According to the release, the crash occurred at 10:31 p.m., Saturday, when a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by David Zeiders, 53, of Lewistown, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 522 north near McCormick Lane, Decatur, when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the road and crossed over the fog line.
