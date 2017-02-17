Home is total loss in morning fire
Emergency units were dispatched at 9:27 a.m. to respond to a residential fire at 11525 Ferguson Valley Road, Lewistown. Junction Fire Company Chief Terry Beers said the entire front of the house was in flames upon arriving at the scene.
