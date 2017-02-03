Downtown planters up for adoption

The groundhog just told us that there are still six more weeks of winter to endure, but some people are making the best of it by planning a spring and summer beautification project that will make a brighter community and honor a local man who loved Lewistown. In the coming weeks, the borough will move the large concrete planters so that they are evenly spaced and level, according to a press release.

