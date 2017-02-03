Downtown planters up for adoption
The groundhog just told us that there are still six more weeks of winter to endure, but some people are making the best of it by planning a spring and summer beautification project that will make a brighter community and honor a local man who loved Lewistown. In the coming weeks, the borough will move the large concrete planters so that they are evenly spaced and level, according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan 30
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan 9
|Eileen Biddle
|1
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec '16
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec '16
|Rlgood
|1
|Buffet restaurant in early 90's
|Nov '16
|I know
|2
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|flyknitrunning
|24
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|ANETXU
|66
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC