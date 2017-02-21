Community Partnerships RC&D explores different funding options
RC&D is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and is planning a celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8, at its Taylor House Headquarters, 23 N. Main St., Lewistown. The celebration is open to the public and there will be entertainment, snacks and examples of the organization's involvement in past projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Feb 20
|sherrymcewen
|69
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb 15
|air max shoes
|26
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|D from Maitland
|340
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan 30
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec '16
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec '16
|Rlgood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC