Community Partnerships RC&D explores ...

Community Partnerships RC&D explores different funding options

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

RC&D is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and is planning a celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8, at its Taylor House Headquarters, 23 N. Main St., Lewistown. The celebration is open to the public and there will be entertainment, snacks and examples of the organization's involvement in past projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewistown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09) Feb 20 sherrymcewen 69
News Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13) Feb 15 air max shoes 26
Let's reminisce! (Apr '10) Feb 5 D from Maitland 340
Bar flys and street girls Jan 30 Matt Houser 1
News Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr. Jan '17 Eileen Biddle 1
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec '16 Kenneth Lerch 1
Cable out Dec '16 Rlgood 1
See all Lewistown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewistown Forum Now

Lewistown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewistown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Lewistown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,173,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC