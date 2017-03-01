Commissioners report March 2 agenda

Commissioners report March 2 agenda

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

During a brief workshop meeting on Thursday, the Mifflin County Commissioners announced the following agenda items for their March 2 business meeting: A An ordinance authorizing the execution and entry into intergovernmental agreements between the county and the townships of Brown, Derry and Granville and the Borough of Lewistown for administration of the Community Development Block Grant program. A 2017 Community Service Block Grant contracts with the following organizations for 2017: United Way of Mifflin-Juniata, $15,000; Mifflin-Juniata Special Needs, $15,000; Snyder-Union-Mifflin Child Development, $12,369; Human Services, $2,631; Human Services, $53,111; and Human Services, $10,901.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewistown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09) Feb 20 sherrymcewen 69
News Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13) Feb 15 air max shoes 26
Let's reminisce! (Apr '10) Feb 5 D from Maitland 340
Bar flys and street girls Jan '17 Matt Houser 1
News Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr. Jan '17 Eileen Biddle 1
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec '16 Kenneth Lerch 1
Cable out Dec '16 Rlgood 1
See all Lewistown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewistown Forum Now

Lewistown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewistown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
 

Lewistown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,885 • Total comments across all topics: 279,269,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC