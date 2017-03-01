Commissioners report March 2 agenda

During a brief workshop meeting on Thursday, the Mifflin County Commissioners announced the following agenda items for their March 2 business meeting: A An ordinance authorizing the execution and entry into intergovernmental agreements between the county and the townships of Brown, Derry and Granville and the Borough of Lewistown for administration of the Community Development Block Grant program. A 2017 Community Service Block Grant contracts with the following organizations for 2017: United Way of Mifflin-Juniata, $15,000; Mifflin-Juniata Special Needs, $15,000; Snyder-Union-Mifflin Child Development, $12,369; Human Services, $2,631; Human Services, $53,111; and Human Services, $10,901.

