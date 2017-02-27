Books and bingo

Sentinel photo by BRADLEY KREITZER Lilly Albright, 8, of Juniata Terrace, looks over the selection of books after winning a game of bingo Tuesday evening during 'Book Bingo' at the Brooklyn Fire Company in Lewistown. The Lewistown Elementary School had 500 participants sign up for the four night parent involvement event for kindergarten through third grade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.