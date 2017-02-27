Books and bingo
Sentinel photo by BRADLEY KREITZER Lilly Albright, 8, of Juniata Terrace, looks over the selection of books after winning a game of bingo Tuesday evening during 'Book Bingo' at the Brooklyn Fire Company in Lewistown. The Lewistown Elementary School had 500 participants sign up for the four night parent involvement event for kindergarten through third grade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Feb 20
|sherrymcewen
|69
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb 15
|air max shoes
|26
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|D from Maitland
|340
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan 30
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec '16
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec '16
|Rlgood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC