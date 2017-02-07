$30M Available for Fire and Volunteer Ambulance Grant Applicants

On behalf of Gov. Tom Wolf, State Fire Commissioner Tim Solobay has announced that $30 million in grants will be available to fire and volunteer ambulance companies, which applied for the funds through the Fire Company/Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Program. Volunteer Emergency Medical Services will receive $3.6 million and Volunteer and Career Fire Companies will receive a total of $26.4 million in funding.

