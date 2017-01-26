Woman charged with embezzlement
One woman has been arrested on felony charges following an embezzlement case involving a nonprofit group, according to a news release from Mifflin County Regional Police Department. On Sunday, Jan. 22, members of Shining Light Through the Darkness, of the East Freedom United Methodist Church, Burnham, contacted police after suspecting funds had been taken without permission.
