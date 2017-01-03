Top of the town

The Mini Mountain Laurel Concert Series presents Stephanie Jeter and The Empty Bottle String Band in a free concert at 7 p.m. on Friday at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 120 Main St., Lewistown, and again at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Highland United Presbyterian Church, 11 Church Road, Newport. Orthey Instruments, 18 Burd Road, Newport, will also host a three-hour instructional workshop at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

