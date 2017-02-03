Students brave cold to take on downtown
Students in all grades gathered for a scavenger hunt, organized by a parent volunteer, in honor of Catholic Schools Week. Though the sky was blue and sun shining, it was a chilly morning interrupted by snow squalls.
