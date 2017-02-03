Students brave cold to take on downtown

Students brave cold to take on downtown

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

Students in all grades gathered for a scavenger hunt, organized by a parent volunteer, in honor of Catholic Schools Week. Though the sky was blue and sun shining, it was a chilly morning interrupted by snow squalls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewistown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Let's reminisce! (Apr '10) 12 hr D from Maitland 340
Bar flys and street girls Jan 30 Matt Houser 1
News Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr. Jan 9 Eileen Biddle 1
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec '16 Kenneth Lerch 1
Cable out Dec '16 Rlgood 1
Buffet restaurant in early 90's Nov '16 I know 2
News Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13) Nov '16 flyknitrunning 24
See all Lewistown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewistown Forum Now

Lewistown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewistown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Lewistown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,308 • Total comments across all topics: 278,598,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC