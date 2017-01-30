Sentinel photo by Buffie Boyer Participating in the ribbon cutting...
Crossroads Pregnancy Center celebrated its new Lewistown location Thursday with an open house at the 1130 W. Fourth St., Suite 1 location. The Lewistown office now offers wheelchair accessibility, medical services and some STD testing.
