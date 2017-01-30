Sentinel photo by Buffie Boyer Participating in the ribbon cutting...

Sentinel photo by Buffie Boyer Partic...

Crossroads Pregnancy Center celebrated its new Lewistown location Thursday with an open house at the 1130 W. Fourth St., Suite 1 location. The Lewistown office now offers wheelchair accessibility, medical services and some STD testing.

