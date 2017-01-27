PSP Lewistown releases activity report

PSP Lewistown releases activity report

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

According to the release, troopers responded to a total 484 incidents between Mifflin and Juniata counties. Troopers cleared 51 total cases and made 59 criminal arrests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewistown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr. Jan 9 Eileen Biddle 1
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec 24 Kenneth Lerch 1
Cable out Dec '16 Rlgood 1
Buffet restaurant in early 90's Nov '16 I know 2
News Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13) Nov '16 flyknitrunning 24
Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09) Oct '16 ANETXU 66
News The Reverend Norman E. Huff Aug '16 Pat Stum Arbegast 1
See all Lewistown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewistown Forum Now

Lewistown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewistown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Lewistown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,463 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC