Police seek suspect in meth lab case

Police seek suspect in meth lab case

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking a man with an active warrant who is suspected of possessing the items needed to make a meth lab, according to a report issued by PSP Lewistown. Police said they attempted to stop a vehicle with Cisney inside when he fled the vehicle on foot while it was still in motion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewistown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bar flys and street girls Jan 30 Matt Houser 1
News Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr. Jan 9 Eileen Biddle 1
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec '16 Kenneth Lerch 1
Cable out Dec '16 Rlgood 1
Buffet restaurant in early 90's Nov '16 I know 2
News Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13) Nov '16 flyknitrunning 24
Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09) Oct '16 ANETXU 66
See all Lewistown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewistown Forum Now

Lewistown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewistown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Lewistown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,211 • Total comments across all topics: 278,475,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC