Police seek suspect in meth lab case
Pennsylvania State Police are seeking a man with an active warrant who is suspected of possessing the items needed to make a meth lab, according to a report issued by PSP Lewistown. Police said they attempted to stop a vehicle with Cisney inside when he fled the vehicle on foot while it was still in motion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan 30
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan 9
|Eileen Biddle
|1
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec '16
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec '16
|Rlgood
|1
|Buffet restaurant in early 90's
|Nov '16
|I know
|2
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|flyknitrunning
|24
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|ANETXU
|66
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC