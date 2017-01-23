Police report
A Criminal mischief - 9:05 a.m. - Jan. 21 - Police were dispatched to Berriers Coal Yard in reference to a scattering of rubbish complaint. David Berrier, owner, told police that someone had been dumping deer carcasses and garbage on the property located behind his business.
