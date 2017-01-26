Police report
A Act 64 - 7:30 p.m. - Jan. 18 - Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown is investigating an incident where a 20-year-old from Lewistown was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia along Main Street, Lewistown Borough. A DUI/Act 64 - 2:22 p.m. - Jan. 9 - Daniel Joseph Dobbs Jr., 27, of Mount Union, was stopped by troopers along U.S. 322 west at the Pilot Truck Stop in Reed Township, Dauphin County for traffic violations and then arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan 9
|Eileen Biddle
|1
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec '16
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec '16
|Rlgood
|1
|Buffet restaurant in early 90's
|Nov '16
|I know
|2
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|flyknitrunning
|24
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|ANETXU
|66
|The Reverend Norman E. Huff
|Aug '16
|Pat Stum Arbegast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC