Police report

A Act 64 - 7:30 p.m. - Jan. 18 - Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown is investigating an incident where a 20-year-old from Lewistown was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia along Main Street, Lewistown Borough. A DUI/Act 64 - 2:22 p.m. - Jan. 9 - Daniel Joseph Dobbs Jr., 27, of Mount Union, was stopped by troopers along U.S. 322 west at the Pilot Truck Stop in Reed Township, Dauphin County for traffic violations and then arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.