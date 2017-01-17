Officials discuss region's ongoing heroin epidemic
In a formal presentation, Mike Hannon, executive director of the Juniata Valley Tri-County Drug & Alcohol Abuse Commission, spoke to the Mifflin County Commissioners about the area's heroin addiction problem Thursday, during their business meeting. Hannon, who gave an informal presentation two weeks ago, was asked to return to provide the community with an update on the problem and to offer information on treatment options available for those addicted to drugs and their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan 9
|Eileen Biddle
|1
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec '16
|Rlgood
|1
|Buffet restaurant in early 90's
|Nov '16
|I know
|2
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|flyknitrunning
|24
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|ANETXU
|66
|The Reverend Norman E. Huff
|Aug '16
|Pat Stum Arbegast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC