Officials discuss region's ongoing heroin epidemic

In a formal presentation, Mike Hannon, executive director of the Juniata Valley Tri-County Drug & Alcohol Abuse Commission, spoke to the Mifflin County Commissioners about the area's heroin addiction problem Thursday, during their business meeting. Hannon, who gave an informal presentation two weeks ago, was asked to return to provide the community with an update on the problem and to offer information on treatment options available for those addicted to drugs and their families.

