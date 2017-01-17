Noggle joins Joyce Wilson's Beauty Salon
After 35 years of styling hair in Mississippi, Noggle has relocated to Lewistown to be closer to family. Noggle has spent most of her career working in a family-friendly salon where she enjoyed working with three and four generations in some families.
