Mind, body and spirit
Sentinel photo by BUFFIE BOYER Lyndsey and Andy Hagerty welcome customers to their new business, Metaphysics 'A Spirited Place,' a holistic wellness center in Lewistown. LEWISTOWN - Uniting the body, mind and soul in the search for inner peace and holistic wellness is offered at the Metaphysics The center offers healing services and classes along with a shop filled to the brim with crystals, stones, minerals, incense, artisan gemstone jewelry and other unique items to aid customers on their spiritual journey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan 9
|Eileen Biddle
|1
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec '16
|Rlgood
|1
|Buffet restaurant in early 90's
|Nov '16
|I know
|2
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|flyknitrunning
|24
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|ANETXU
|66
|The Reverend Norman E. Huff
|Aug '16
|Pat Stum Arbegast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC