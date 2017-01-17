Mind, body and spirit

Mind, body and spirit

Sentinel photo by BUFFIE BOYER Lyndsey and Andy Hagerty welcome customers to their new business, Metaphysics 'A Spirited Place,' a holistic wellness center in Lewistown. LEWISTOWN - Uniting the body, mind and soul in the search for inner peace and holistic wellness is offered at the Metaphysics The center offers healing services and classes along with a shop filled to the brim with crystals, stones, minerals, incense, artisan gemstone jewelry and other unique items to aid customers on their spiritual journey.

