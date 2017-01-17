Lip Sync Contest to celebrate 30th year
The community can show its support for the event by either participating in the contest or by attending the event, which will be held at 6 p.m. March 18, at Mifflin County High School, according to a press release. All proceeds benefit the programs and activities of the center, an agency of the United Way of Mifflin Juniata, according to the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan 9
|Eileen Biddle
|1
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec '16
|Rlgood
|1
|Buffet restaurant in early 90's
|Nov '16
|I know
|2
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|flyknitrunning
|24
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|ANETXU
|66
|The Reverend Norman E. Huff
|Aug '16
|Pat Stum Arbegast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC