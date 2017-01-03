Food distribution to be held for comm...

Food distribution to be held for community

Mifflin Juniata Human Services announced a distribution of USDA Commodity Food through the TEFAP program will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 27 at two distribution centers, the Salvation Army at 9 S. Dorcas St., Lewistown and at Calvary Bible Church at 100 Calvary Lane, Lewistown. If supplies are completely distributed before 11 a.m., distribution may close early.

