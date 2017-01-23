Area shelter in need of roof
Residents living at the Shelter Service home, 13 Depot St. in Lewistown, are warm and dry this winter, however, time and weather have not been so kind to the building's roof. Replaced 26 years ago, the roof's shingles have seen better days and are in need of replacement.
