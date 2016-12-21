Workshop to focus on sales to government

Businesses will have the opportunity to learn basic principles making it easier do business with local, state and federal governments in a free workshop in Lewistown, conducted by SEDA-Council of Governments Procurement Technical Assistance Center staff. The Selling to the Government: The First Steps workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 20, at the Mifflin County Industrial Development Corporation, 6395 state Route 103 N., building 60. Registration is required and can be completed online at http://ow.ly/H3V2305OC3H.

