Workshop to focus on sales to government
Businesses will have the opportunity to learn basic principles making it easier do business with local, state and federal governments in a free workshop in Lewistown, conducted by SEDA-Council of Governments Procurement Technical Assistance Center staff. The Selling to the Government: The First Steps workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 20, at the Mifflin County Industrial Development Corporation, 6395 state Route 103 N., building 60. Registration is required and can be completed online at http://ow.ly/H3V2305OC3H.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|14 hr
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec 11
|Rlgood
|1
|Buffet restaurant in early 90's
|Nov 29
|I know
|2
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|flyknitrunning
|24
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|ANETXU
|66
|The Reverend Norman E. Huff
|Aug '16
|Pat Stum Arbegast
|1
|Lewistown Borough Police Department (Nov '09)
|Jul '16
|Angry teenage girl
|1,524
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC