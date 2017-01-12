Woman injured in accident
One woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a car in front of Wal-Mart Wednesday afternoon. Police and emergency vehicles responded to the store around 4:10 p.m. after it was reported that Lori Hetrick, of Lewistown, was hit by a vehicle.
