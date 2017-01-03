Submitted photo Georgia Parson, left, pins the Cross of the Order pin ...

Parson's Towing and Rollback Service of Lewistown has received the Order of Towman Award from the American Towman Magazine. In honor of his dedication to the towing trade and for serving the community, Parson was presented with the Cross of the Order, a Maltese Cross with a towing icon sculpted inside, at 28th annual American Towman Exposition in November, in Baltimore.

