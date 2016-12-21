Special delivery

Sentinel photo by BUFFIE BOYER Aaron Wagner, right, grabs a box full of books from his brother, Davis, as Kathryn Milliken and Caleb Yode wait Wednesday to load books from the Santa's Bookbag project onto the truck at Grace United Methodist Church, in Lewistown. The books will be taken to First United Methodist Church and given to area children in need through the Community Christmas program.

