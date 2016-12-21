Special delivery
Sentinel photo by BUFFIE BOYER Aaron Wagner, right, grabs a box full of books from his brother, Davis, as Kathryn Milliken and Caleb Yode wait Wednesday to load books from the Santa's Bookbag project onto the truck at Grace United Methodist Church, in Lewistown. The books will be taken to First United Methodist Church and given to area children in need through the Community Christmas program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|14 hr
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec 11
|Rlgood
|1
|Buffet restaurant in early 90's
|Nov 29
|I know
|2
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|flyknitrunning
|24
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|ANETXU
|66
|The Reverend Norman E. Huff
|Aug '16
|Pat Stum Arbegast
|1
|Lewistown Borough Police Department (Nov '09)
|Jul '16
|Angry teenage girl
|1,524
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC