School bus and passenger car collide

The crash, which also involved a passenger car, occurred at 7:09 a.m. at Ferguson Valley Road and Loop Road, according to officials on the scene. Officials said there were only two kids on the bus, operated by J and D Bus lines, at the time Officials said the driver of the car became pinned under the back of the bus, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital for treatment.

