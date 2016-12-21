School bus and passenger car collide
The crash, which also involved a passenger car, occurred at 7:09 a.m. at Ferguson Valley Road and Loop Road, according to officials on the scene. Officials said there were only two kids on the bus, operated by J and D Bus lines, at the time Officials said the driver of the car became pinned under the back of the bus, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital for treatment.
