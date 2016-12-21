Rolling out
Sentinel photo by BUFFIE BOYER Captain Dave Means rolls away boxes full of Christmas dinners as Gary Knepp carries another box Wednesday at the Salvation Army in Lewistown. This year, 300 to 350 families will receives full meals for the holidays.
