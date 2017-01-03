Ready for launch
Sentinel photo by BUFFIE BOYER Dolly, the border collie, is ready to chase the ball as his owner Elda Pennebaker, of Lewistown, prepares to launch the ball with a tennis racket Wednesday while visiting the dog park at Kish Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec 11
|Rlgood
|1
|Buffet restaurant in early 90's
|Nov '16
|I know
|2
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|flyknitrunning
|24
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|ANETXU
|66
|The Reverend Norman E. Huff
|Aug '16
|Pat Stum Arbegast
|1
|Lewistown Borough Police Department (Nov '09)
|Jul '16
|Angry teenage girl
|1,524
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC