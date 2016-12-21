Police report
A Trespassing - 4:56 p.m. - Dec. 17 - The Lewistown Police Department responded to the area of West Charles Street for a report of trespassing, according to a news release. While officers were on their way to the scene, the suspect fled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec 11
|Rlgood
|1
|Buffet restaurant in early 90's
|Nov 29
|I know
|2
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|flyknitrunning
|24
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|ANETXU
|66
|The Reverend Norman E. Huff
|Aug '16
|Pat Stum Arbegast
|1
|Lewistown Borough Police Department (Nov '09)
|Jul '16
|Angry teenage girl
|1,524
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC