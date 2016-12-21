Our Town' to air tonight
If you are looking for something to watch on television tonight, how about tuning in at 8 p.m. to WPSU for its latest edition of Earlier this year, WPSU staffers interviewed several people in Lewistown for the Our Town series, which highlights various communities throughout the commonwealth. She said the program highlights stories including Goose Day, canals, railroads, Juniata Terrace, service organizations, fine arts and a 1920s grand movie theatre.
