One arrested on outstanding warrants

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

One Lewistown man was arrested Sunday on several outstanding warrant charges, according to a news release from the Lewistown Police Department. According to the release, officers were told that Brian Lee Andrews, 29, of Lewistown, was in the area of Valley Street.

