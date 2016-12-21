One arrested on outstanding warrants
One Lewistown man was arrested Sunday on several outstanding warrant charges, according to a news release from the Lewistown Police Department. According to the release, officers were told that Brian Lee Andrews, 29, of Lewistown, was in the area of Valley Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|14 hr
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec 11
|Rlgood
|1
|Buffet restaurant in early 90's
|Nov 29
|I know
|2
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|flyknitrunning
|24
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|ANETXU
|66
|The Reverend Norman E. Huff
|Aug '16
|Pat Stum Arbegast
|1
|Lewistown Borough Police Department (Nov '09)
|Jul '16
|Angry teenage girl
|1,524
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC