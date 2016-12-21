O Christmas Tree'
Sentinel photo by LAUREN KERSHNER The family of Halley Lynn, 13, Jacie Steffen, 10, Ariah Steffen, 3, and their mom Shawna Steffen, stand with City Hook and Ladder firefighter Ken Mountz Sr. and his son, Collin Mountz, after they delivered a Christmas tree to the family. Sentinel photo by LAUREN KERSHNER Ken Mountz Sr. and his son, Collin Mountz, stand with a Christmas tree they picked out to donate to a family who otherwise likely would not have had a tree this Christmas.
