Mifflin County Garden Club Door Decorating Contest winners announced

First place overall design Lisa Knudson, 112 N. Walnut St., Lewistown Photos courtesy of Sara Buffington, Mifflin County Garden Club First place overall design Lisa Knudson, 112 N. Walnut St., Lewistown Photos courtesy of Sara Buffington, Mifflin County Garden Club Lisa McCullough and Rhoda Shafranich, 420 W. Fourth St., Lewistown, are the winners of the Helen Buffington Award in the 2016 Mifflin County Garden Club Door Decorating Contest. The award, which comes with $100 in prize money, is named for Helen Buffington, a longtime member of the garden club, a resident of Lewistown Borough, and a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

