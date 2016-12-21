Merry musical

Merry musical

Saturday Dec 10

Actors Alex Garner, left, and Rober Burns, rehearse for the annual community Christmas musical Friday night in Lewistown. 'A Christmas Carol' will be presented free this Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Mifflin County High School auditorium.

