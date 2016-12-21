McCardle Refuse LLC to fill waste removal needs
McCardle Refuse LLC of Lewistown is a family-owned waste management company that specializes in commercial and residential waste removal for the Mifflin County area. Owner Kevin McCardle Jr., formerly of Lewistown but currently residing in Shippensburg, plans to carry on a long tradition of family and business pride.
