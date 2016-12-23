Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senior adult woman.

Home healthcare nurse giving injectio...

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Commonwealth Cornerstone Group has completed an $11 million New Markets Tax Credit financing transaction that will help fund development of a federally qualified health center in Lewistown. The tax credits will be used for the construction of a three-story, 45,000 square foot facility that will be used to expand access to healthcare for residents in the region.

Kenneth Lerch

Langhorne, PA

#1 Saturday Dec 24
