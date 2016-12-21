DLI looks to future of its organization

DLI looks to future of its organization

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

Downtown Lewistown Inc. held a board meeting on Wednesday where it discussed the future of the organization and what role it will play in the community. DLI hosted a representative from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, who discussed with the board how to take advantage of its Keystone Communities Dave Zellers has been conducting an assessment on DLI and helping it navigate with the limited amount of money available through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Lewistown, PA

