CareerLink to host holiday open house
The PA CareerLink office in Lewistown will be hosting a holiday open house from 1 p.m. -3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the MCIDC Plaza building 58. Attendees can enjoy treats and check out the holiday decorations while learning more about CareerLink programs and services.
