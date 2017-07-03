Maine liquor regulators urge a ban on nips
Banning small liquor bottles known as nips will reduce littering, make it harder to drive while drinking and cause "no significant loss of revenues" for the state, according to state alcohol regulators. The soaring popularity of "nips" in recent years is mostly due to the volume of nip sales at convenience stores.
