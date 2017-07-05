Lewiston 'nips' bottler blasts ban id...

Lewiston 'nips' bottler blasts ban idea, warns it may halt expansion plans

Wednesday Jul 5

Sazerac, which operates a liquor bottling operation in Lewiston, blasted a proposal submitted recently to liquor commissioners that argued a ban on 50ml bottles would reduce littering and reduce drunken driving without creating a financial hit for the state. Calling a recommendation to ban nips "politically motivated" and unsupported by evidence, a company that churns out the tiny liquor-filled bottles in Lewiston is threatening to pull the plug on a planned $1 million expansion.

