Enough is Enough: Progressives believe big, expensive buildings improve education
What could possibly be the reason that Maine legislators voted down legislation, put forth by Governor Paul R. LePage, that would assure that every teacher in Maine, from Caribou to Kittery, would receive the same salary and benefits? Oh, I know, it was another "awful" idea put forth by the Governor. This legislation would have helped cities and towns, like Lewiston, to retain seasoned teachers-teachers who often leave for other cities and towns in order to make more money.
