World Refugee Day celebration at Simard Payne Memorial Park
The event will feature music and performances, craft demos, food samples, activities for children, and Catholic Charities of Maine's "Far from Home" refugee experience simulation. This year's Lewiston-Auburn World Refugee Day celebration will take place on Thursday, June 29, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Simard Payne Memorial Park at 46 Beech Street in Lewiston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man, 47, accused in abuse of teen Rocky Crowley... (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Sherries a crazy ...
|39
|391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|d man
|6
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC