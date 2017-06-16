World Refugee Day celebration at Simard Payne Memorial Park

The event will feature music and performances, craft demos, food samples, activities for children, and Catholic Charities of Maine's "Far from Home" refugee experience simulation. This year's Lewiston-Auburn World Refugee Day celebration will take place on Thursday, June 29, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Simard Payne Memorial Park at 46 Beech Street in Lewiston.

