Sodalist of the Year
Marie Hebert was named Sodalist of the Year by the St. Anne Sodality of Holy Family, Prince of Peace Parish of Lewiston at the group's annual meeting recently. She was honored for her devotion and contributions of time and effort to the sodality, church and community.
