Senate shelves request for Maine to endorse Paris climate deal

Wary of getting involved in a global issue that require too much from the state, the Senate Thursday rejected a lawmaker's plea for Maine to comply with the goals of the Paris climate agreement that President Donald Trump recently rejected. Sen. Dave Miramant, D-Camden, sought to have the state lend a hand to achieving "the broad goals" of the 2015 accord signed by 195 countries in a bid to stem the volume of greenhouse gases reaching the atmosphere.

