Senate rejects Nate Libby measure for...

Senate rejects Nate Libby measure for more welfare oversight

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Sun Journal

A proposal to create a new oversight commission for Maine's welfare program faltered in the Republican-controlled Senate Thursday on a party line vote. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Nate Libby, D-Lewiston, calls for gathering more data and setting benchmarks to ensure low-income Mainers are doing better.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man, 47, accused in abuse of teen Rocky Crowley... (Nov '07) May 16 Sherries a crazy ... 39
391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11) Apr '17 d man 6
News Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res... Jan '17 Wildchild 1
Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11) Nov '16 Cpt_Koolaid 3
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16) Oct '16 JBChrome 1
News Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Trumpsmyman 2
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Lewiston, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,768,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC