Senate rejects Nate Libby measure for more welfare oversight
A proposal to create a new oversight commission for Maine's welfare program faltered in the Republican-controlled Senate Thursday on a party line vote. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Nate Libby, D-Lewiston, calls for gathering more data and setting benchmarks to ensure low-income Mainers are doing better.
