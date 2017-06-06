Obamacare premiums are about to get more expensive in Maine
Health insurers in Maine are again aiming to increase rates for Obamacare plans, with one company seeking an unprecedented 40 percent hike on average in 2018. Insurers had until Friday to file their proposed rates for next year.
