ME: Lewiston Adopts Pedestrian-Focuse...

ME: Lewiston Adopts Pedestrian-Focused 'Complete Streets' Ordinance

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

June 07--LEWISTON -- The city continued its push toward a more pedestrian-focused transportation system by adopting a "complete streets" ordinance Tuesday, but the measure proved divisive among councilors. With a 4-3 vote, a policy already in place to make sure city roads are designed to safely accommodate all users will now become an official ordinance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewiston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man, 47, accused in abuse of teen Rocky Crowley... (Nov '07) May 16 Sherries a crazy ... 39
391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11) Apr '17 d man 6
News Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res... Jan '17 Wildchild 1
Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11) Nov '16 Cpt_Koolaid 3
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16) Oct '16 JBChrome 1
News Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Trumpsmyman 2
See all Lewiston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewiston Forum Now

Lewiston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewiston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Lewiston, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC