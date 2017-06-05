ME: Lewiston Adopts Pedestrian-Focused 'Complete Streets' Ordinance
June 07--LEWISTON -- The city continued its push toward a more pedestrian-focused transportation system by adopting a "complete streets" ordinance Tuesday, but the measure proved divisive among councilors. With a 4-3 vote, a policy already in place to make sure city roads are designed to safely accommodate all users will now become an official ordinance.
