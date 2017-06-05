Maine Senate overrides Paul LePage's ...

Maine Senate overrides Paul LePage's veto of nips bill

Read more: Sun Journal

Without much opposition Wednesday, the Senate followed the House's lead to override Gov. Paul LePage's veto of a measure to require deposits for small liquor bottles known as nips. Gov. Paul LePage vetoed LD 56, a bill that would require retailers to collect a 5-cent bottle deposit on the small, 50-milliliter liquor bottles.

