Local poet's Obsolete big hit with family and friends

Local poet's Obsolete big hit with family and friends

25 min ago

Obsolete was one of many poems written by the late Ruth Kenoyer Polley, this one probably a year or so before her death in the fall of 2016 at the age of 96. Ruth was one of four daughters and six sons of Annie Berry, a Maine native and William Penn College graduate who became a schoolteacher in South Dakota and Iowa and married a handsome cowboy and jack-of-many-trades named Henry Kenoyer. Annie's mother, Susan Jones, was a Quaker minister in South China.

