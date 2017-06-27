Local poet's Obsolete big hit with family and friends
Obsolete was one of many poems written by the late Ruth Kenoyer Polley, this one probably a year or so before her death in the fall of 2016 at the age of 96. Ruth was one of four daughters and six sons of Annie Berry, a Maine native and William Penn College graduate who became a schoolteacher in South Dakota and Iowa and married a handsome cowboy and jack-of-many-trades named Henry Kenoyer. Annie's mother, Susan Jones, was a Quaker minister in South China.
