Lewiston selects new Fire Chief
The City of Lewiston has selected Brian Stockdale, the current Fire and Rescue Chief for the Town of Topsham, to be its new Fire Chief. Stockdale, who will relocate to Lewiston, will assume his new post on July 27, with an initial salary of $92,977.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewiston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man, 47, accused in abuse of teen Rocky Crowley... (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Sherries a crazy ...
|39
|391 Lisbon St. (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|d man
|6
|Enough is Enough: Legislature should direct res...
|Jan '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Rats in Lewiston (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Cpt_Koolaid
|3
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|New Crime Stats for 2015 Show Donald Trump is W... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|JBChrome
|1
|Somalis in Maine strike back after Trump's comm... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Trumpsmyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lewiston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC